Former Chairman of the Governing Council of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Dr. Saadu Alanamu, has expressed his gratitude to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for the presidential pardon granted to him. Alanamu, who was jailed for corruption breathed the air of freedom on Monday when he was released from the Federal Correctional Centre, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper