The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has stated that the Federal Government threatened the state and Ondo State over the Akure-Ado Ekiti road project. Fayemi was reacting to the visit of the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, to the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, concerning the project. Following Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper