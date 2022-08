Elder statesman, Prof Wole Soyinka, has expressed disgust at a viral video showing some purported members of the National Association of Seadogs otherwise called Pyrates Confraternity mocking the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in a song. In the one minute, six seconds video, the members dressed in red and white Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper