A sixty-year-old man, identified as Malam Bala, and his son, Sunusi Bala, 35, died in a well at Sabon Garin Bauchi, in Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State, while draining water from the well. The Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday. The Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper