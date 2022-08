Barely a week after the inauguration of the state security outfit known as Volunteer Community Guards in Benue State, armed herders on Wednesday killed six people at two communities in Logo Local Government Area. The incident, according to locals, happened at Tse Ngojov and Tse Valem Yaweh in Mbagum communities, Tombo council ward in Logo Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information