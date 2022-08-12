Insecurity: TUC tackles Buhari, says Nigerians need action





The Trade Union Congress, has urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to desist from lamentations and act swiftly on the increasing cases of insecurity bedeviling the country. The union also called on the Nigerian military and the entire security chiefs to act double-quick on insecurity to prevent greater recurrence. The TUC President, Festus Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information