A pan-North Central socio-political organisation under the aegis of Middle Belt Congres, on Wednesday, demanded that a former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, should step down as the All Progressives Congress vice-presidential candidate. His resignation, the organilsation believed, would potentially save the APC from impending electoral misfortune in the 2023 elections. The President of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper