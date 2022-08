Today makes it 33 years since Samuel Okwaraji slumped and died while featuring for Nigeria in a 1990 World Cup qualifier in Lagos, and ex-teammate, Ademola Adesina has revealed exclusively to PUNCH Sports Extra his last encounter with the fallen star. Okwaraji slumped at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos during the World Cup qualifier Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information