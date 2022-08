An Edo State resident, Godwin Akpaibor, has cried out over the deteriorating health of his son, Promise, currently suffering from an eye tumour. The primary four pupil, who will turn 11 by September 2022, has battled eye pain and swelling for over two years. Godwin, who resides in Ibillo, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Edo State, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper