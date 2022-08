Players and officials of grassroots female football team have been reportedly abducted by gunmen in Uronigbe, a border community between Edo and Delta states in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo state It was gathered that the six victims were kidnapped around 6pm on Friday while returning from a game at Owa-Alero in Ika North-East Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information