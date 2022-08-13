Kenyas vote counting moving slowly, Election commission admits

The head of Kenyas election commission on Friday admitted the tallying of results from the presidential poll was moving too slowly, as national broadcasters abruptly stopped sharing provisional outcomes. Tuesdays election was largely peaceful but disputes over previous presidential votes have been followed by deadly violence, fuelling jitters as provisional results point to a tight Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

