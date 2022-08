Seven-time Ballon dOr winner Lionel Messi paid a high price for an underwhelming first season with Paris Saint-Germain when he was left off the 30-strong list for this years coveted football award. Lucy Bronze, who was runner-up in 2019, is one of three members of Englands Euro-winning squad to be short-listed for the womens award. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

