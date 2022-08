Aleksandar Mitrovic had a late penalty saved as Fulham played out a goalless draw with Wolves at Molineux. The Serb striker who scored twice against Liverpool last weekend was denied by home goalkeeper Jose Sa with 10 minutes left after Rayan Ait-Nouri had brought down Bobby Decordova-Reid. Bruno Lages Wolves, beaten 2-1 at Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information