10 things to know about Kenya President-elect, Ruto

The head of Kenyas election body on Monday declared William Ruto the winner of the countrys close-fought presidential election, despite several commissioners rejecting the results. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said Ruto had won almost 7.18 million votes (50.49 per cent) against 6.94 million (48.85 per cent) for his rival Raila Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

