The Nafada Local Government Chairman, Musa Abubakar, popularly known as Babawuro, reportedly died on Monday in an auto crash along Kano road. Our correspondent reports that Abubakar was one of the 11 local council bosses elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in December 2020 in an election conducted under the Inuwa Yahaya-led Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper