Cryptomining Capacity in U.S. Rivals Energy

According to a new report, cryptocurrency mining in the United States has more than doubled in the past year and now uses more electricity than the entire country of Argentina.

The cost of mining cryptocurrency in the U.S. is nearly a tenth of what it was a year ago, thanks to inexpensive electricity and falling prices for computing power provided by graphics processing units (GPUs). The mining industrys annual carbon footprint is pegged at 55 million metric tons, equivalent to Kansas Citys, even though miners account for only 0.08% of Americas total electricity consumption.

According to a new report, it requires a lot more power than most people realise. According to the report, cryptocurrency mining currently accounts for 0.6% of…