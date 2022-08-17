The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-cultural in Diaspora, Tuesday, knocked Governor David Umahi over his recent statement that tertiary education is not for everybody. The aggrieved members of the group disclosed that Umahis stance on the matter had vindicated their position that the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum was killing education at all levels Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Ebonyi group knocks Umahi over comments on education