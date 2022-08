The Federal Government has expressed commitment to eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV in the country. The Deputy Director and Head of Treatment, Care and Support, National AIDS/STIs Control Programme, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Clement Adesigbin, made this known at the 2nd scientific roundtable series organised by the Centre for Integrated Health Programmes in Abuja. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper