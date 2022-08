The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Thursday, in Abuja, inaugurated 316 vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Corps, for effective patrol of highways across the nation. The 316 operational vehicles include 239 patrol vehicles, 49 ambulances, 23 tow trucks and five patrol bikes. During the inauguration at FRSC Headquarters, Mustapha Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper