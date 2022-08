A lawyer, Benedict Azza, was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen on motorcycle in Gusau town, the headquarters of Zamfara State, despite ban on riding motorcycles. Azza, who was a principal partner of the BT Azza & Co Chambers based in Gusau, was shot dead while returning to his residence around 8:00pm on Thursday. The Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper