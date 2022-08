British boxer Anthony Joshua weighed in more than 10 kilos (22 pounds) heavier than defending champion Oleksandr Usyk on Friday ahead of their world title rematch in Saudi Arabia. Two-time heavyweight champion Joshua tipped the scales at 110.9 kilos (244.5 pounds) while Ukraines Usyk weighed 100.5 kilos (221.6 pounds), both similar to last years fight Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper