Francis Oguntulu, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area Chairman, Kehinde Oloyede, has been shot dead by some gunmen at a party. In a statement from the media office of the LG boss on Sunday, it was revealed that Oguntulu was shot at and axed on Adeyemi street, Oshod, on Friday. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper