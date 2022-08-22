NiMet predicts Monday to Wednesday weather, alerts airlines

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy and thundery weather activities from Monday to Wednesday across the country. NiMets weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy atmosphere on Monday over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna states during the morning hours. The News Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
