Unity school teachers children to enjoy free education

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, has commenced plans to ensure that four biological children of teachers in its unity schools enjoy free secondary education, The PUNCH has learnt. Our correspondent gathered that the development will start during the 2023/2024 academic session. The plan was contained in a document obtained by the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

