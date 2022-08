The Attorney-General of Akwa Ibom State, Uko Udom, SAN, on Tuesday, said that a judge had the power to decide what was contemptuous in his court. Udom stated this while answering a question on the incarcerated human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who was committed to one-month imprisonment by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper