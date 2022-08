Abdulrasheed Bello, Nigerian music and movie executive, popularly known as JJC Skillz, has congratulated his estranged wife, Funke Akindele, on her birthday, amid their ongoing separation. Bello took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, where he shared a montage of the actress pictures and videos. Funke, who is currently running as the deputy governorship candidate Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper