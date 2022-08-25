Osinbajo, APC presidential aspirants meet over Tinubu-Shettima ticket





Three months after they went head-to-head at the primary for a presidential ticket of All Progressives Congress that eventually produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as flagbearer, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and 20 other aspirants will meet again in Abuja on August 31. The development is coming on the heels of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper