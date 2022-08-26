CBN releases $265m to airlines over repatriation challenges

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Friday, released $265m to airlines operating in the country, to settle outstanding ticket sales to check a brewing crisis in the countrys aviation sector. A breakdown of the figure indicated that $230m was released as special foreign exchange intervention while another $35m was released through Retail SMIS auction. Disclosing Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

