NBC suspends shutdown of debtor broadcast stations

By
Headliners
-




The National Broadcasting Commission Friday suspend the shutdown of the indebted broadcast stations all over the country temporarily. The regulatory agency said that the decision to suspend its initial shutdown of the indebted stations followed the responses received from the affected stations. The NBC Director General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, announced the suspension in a statement Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

