Planned attack: South African-based Nigerians get security advisory

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has issued security advisories to Nigerians, particularly business owners in the country to be security conscious. The commission said the advice became imperative following a planned march against foreign migrants by South African nationals. The commission advised Nigerian residents in South Africa to exercise caution and be watchful Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

