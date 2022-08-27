FG extends ICT services to North-East region

The Federal Government has completed plans to extend Information Communication and Technologies services in Gombe to serve the North-East region. Speaking shortly after inspecting Galaxy Backbone office in Gombe, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami, said the service would ensure broadband penetration as well as data centre services in the zone. According Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
