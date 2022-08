The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has congratulated the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, His Eminence Peter Cardinal Okpaleke who canonically received the Red Hat from His Holiness, Pope Francis, at a Consistory in Rome, on Saturday. In his congratulatory message to Cardinal Okpaleke, Obi described him as a huge blessing Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper