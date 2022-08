An aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Prof. Olufemi Bamgbose, has dumped the party and got the Peoples Redemption Party governorship ticket in the state. Chairman of the PRP in the state, Samson Ogunsanya, disclosed this on Saturday in Abeokuta. Ogunsanya said this during a press briefing held to unveil Bamgbose as Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper