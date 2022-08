The state of insecurity in Nigeria has assumed a frightening dimension as over 40 local government areas in different parts of the country are firmly in the control of various non-state actors, including terrorists, bandits and so-called unknown gunmen. The ungoverned territories are spread over local government areas in Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger, Katsina, Sokoto, Abia Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper