Emir of Funakaye, Muazu Muhammad-Kwairanga, has passed on at the age of 45 years. Muhammad-Kwairanga was installed as the Emir of Funakaye by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya in May, 2021, following the demise of the previous traditional ruler. Our correspondent reports that the one-year three months reign of the demised monarch witnessed development, especially peace within Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper