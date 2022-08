The Big Brother Naija season 7 held its fourth live eviction show on Sunday evening and Modella, a fake housemate, said goodbye to the rest of the contestants. The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement during the live show, which also featured an electrifying performance from Alpha P. Before the live show, Big Brother Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper