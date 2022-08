One of the contestants jostling to ascend the throne of the Alaafin of Oyo, Adedolapo Atiba-Adediran, has said narrowing down the selection of would-be Alaafin to princes from the Agunloye Ruling House alone may cause legal crisis which may stall the selection process. Atiba-Adediran said this in an interview with our correspondent on Sunday. He Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper