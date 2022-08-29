Calm in Tripoli after clashes leave 32 dead

Charred cars and buildings pockmarked by bullets scarred Libyas capital on Sunday, the day after intense fighting killed 32 people yet appeared to leave the Tripoli government more firmly entrenched, Reuters reports. Battles raged across the city throughout Saturday as forces aligned with the parliament-backed administration of Fathi Bashagha failed to take control of the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
