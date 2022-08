Gunmen have reportedly killed a hotel owner, identified as Chief Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, and three guests in the hotel, at Isu community in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. According a reliable source, the assailants invaded late Mr Nwadibias Galaxy Hotel and unleashed the mayhem. A resident in the area, Mr Igwe Nwaokorie, told Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper