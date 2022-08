A Yoruba leader and Head of Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has tendered unreserved apology to the victims of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade in Yorubaland. Akintoye, who is a professor of History, said some of the victims of the slave trade placed a curse on the future generation of Yoruba people for colluding Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper