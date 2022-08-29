The United Nations Populations Fund has donated some medical equipment to the Department of Nursing and Midwifery at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo town, Ondo State. Apart from the equipment, the departments laboratory was also renovated, courtesy of the UN agency. Speaking during the inauguration of the equipment and the laboratory at the Pre-Degree Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today UNFPA donates medical equipment to UNIMED, renovates laboratory