American influencer and Only Fans model, Courtney Clenney, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her late Nigerian boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli. Clenney, who is professionally known as Courtney Tailor, was arrested on August 10 as a suspect in Obumselis murder which occurred earlier in the year. The PUNCH reported that policemen responded to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper