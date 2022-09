The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has flown the arrested Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for questioning, The PUNCH reports. As reliably gathered, the embattled lawmaker is currently onboard an Abuja-bound aircraft over alleged misappropriation and embezzlement of funds An impeccable source Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper