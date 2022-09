CP warns against jungle justice, as police rescue victim Operatives of the Wuye Divisional Headquarters of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command arrested a four-man suspected one-chance criminal syndicate in the Wuye area of Abuja, rescued a victim, and recovered a cash sum of N200,000 from the suspects on the spot, on Tuesday, August 30. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper