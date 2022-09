Ebere Obiesie, convener and programme coordinator for Women for Peter Obi, in this interview with FRIDAY OLOKOR, explains why the Labour Partys presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is better positioned to solve Nigerias myriad of problems Are women rallying behind Obi’ Why’ Sure, women are supporting Peter Obi. It is interesting to know that women and Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper