The arrest of the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Thursday, disrupted the sitting of lawmakers. The PUNCH reported that Oluomo was picked up by officials of the anti-graft agency, Thursday morning, at the Muritala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, over Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper