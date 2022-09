A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Babatunde Onakoya, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party with his loyalists. Onakoya, an ally of former governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun, popularly called Debasco led his group known as Debasco political group into the PDP. Onakoya and his followers officially joined the party Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper