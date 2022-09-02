Flutterwave secures switching and processing license, Nigerias highest payments processing license

Flutterwave, Africas leading payments technology company has been granted a Switching and Processing License by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) widely regarded as CBNs most valuable payments processing license. This license allows Flutterwave to offer transaction switching and card processing services to customers. Others include non-bank acquiring, agency banking and payment gateway services. The Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

