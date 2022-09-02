Respect Supreme Court judgement, Delta community urges Okowa





The people of Obodougwa-Ogume community in the Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State have appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to respect the 2003 judgement of the Supreme Court on the protracted land dispute between them and the people of Emu-Ebendo community. The Chairman of Obodougwu-Ogume Community Development Committee, Mr. Anslem Onyigbo, made the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper