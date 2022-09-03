Following Serena Williams defeat at the US Open on Friday, several of her prominent supporters and fellow sportsperson have come out to shower praises on the tennis champion. Billionaire and TV host, Oprah Winfrey shared a throwback picture of Williams via her Twitter page and wrote, 25 years. Champion. Shero. Legend forever! @serenawilliams #USOpen. Golf Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Oprah, Woods, others congratulate Serena on legendary career